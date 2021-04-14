To nobody’s surprise, it appears Adidas has more colorways of the popular Yeezy Boost 350 V2 dropping later this year.

Per Yeezy Mafia, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “MX Rock” is on the calendar for a September release. Given its distant launch date, an early look at the shoe is not yet available but the Yeezy insider has provided a mock-up rendering that shows the pair will feature a new wave-like pattern on the dark brown Primeknit upper but signature design elements like the stripe detailing on the lateral side as well as the Boost-cushioned midsole remain intact.

In addition to the aforementioned “MX Rock” makeup, a UV-sensitive “Light” colorway as well as a four-shoe “Mono” pack are all reportedly releasing this summer.

There’s currently no confirmed release date for the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “MX Rock” but we’ll keep you updated as we learn more in the months ahead.