The upcoming Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “MX” lineup continues to expand with the addition of a third colorway.

Yeezy Mafia reports that a blue-based version will follow the “MX Oat” and “MX Rock” pairs that are expected to drop before year’s end. Like the others, this 350 V2 features a marble-like print on the upper, primarily styled in blue hues with white and cream hits peering through. An icy blue sole wraps things up below.

The blue colorway of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “MX” will release sometime in 2022. We’ll update you with new information and the first photos as soon as they surface.