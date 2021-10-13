It appears that the “Vermillion” Foam Runner won’t be the only all-red Adidas Yeezy shoe releasing soon. There’s also word that the newly revealed Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT is also getting a mostly red look.

Per Yeezy Mafia, the “Slate Red” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT will hit shelves early next year. Based on the mock-up depiction shared by the Yeezy insider, this new makeup features a predominantly red knit upper paired with sandy brown accents applied to the midfoot. Differentiating this pair from the recently leaked “Slate Blue” colorway is the red hue covering the full-length Boost midsole.

According to Yeezy Mafia, this “Slate Red” colorway of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT will hit shelves in February 2022 for a retail price of $220. We’ll continue to follow up on this story with new information and the first look as they’re revealed.