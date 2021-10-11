The ever-popular Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will reportedly receive a design overhaul for one of its upcoming releases.

According to Yeezy Mafia, the newest “CMPCT” variation of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will hit shelves in December. The Yeezy insider also revealed that the shoe will debut in a “Slate Blue” colorway. Based on the mock-up imagery, the new version will feature a more sock-like design on the upper as compared to its predecessors including a higher ankle collar and new lacing setup. In addition to the newly-designed upper, the shoe will feature the traditional Yeezy Boost 350 V2 tooling with a full-length Boost midsole below.

As of now, the release details for the “Slate Blue” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT have yet to be announced by the brand but the trusted Yeezy leaker revealed that the shoe will launch in December for $220. Check back soon to Sole Collector for updates.