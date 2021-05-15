In addition to the “Wave Runner” Yeezy Boost 700s and the “Blush” Yeezy 500s, rumors of another popular Adidas Yeezy style returning to shelves this year are making rounds on social media.

Per Yeezy Mafia, the popular Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is restocking before the end of this year in the “Blue Tint” colorway. The pair originally released in December 2017 and is known for its light blue and grey Primeknit upper paired with red “SPLY-350” branding on the lateral side and heel’s pull tab. The light blue hue also makes its way onto the Boost-cushioned midsole before the look is finished off with a grey semi-translucent outsole. Note that the pair pictured above is the 2017 version of the shoe.

As of now, Adidas has yet to confirm that the “Blue Tint” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is restocking this year but keep it locked to Sole Collector for official updates in the months ahead.