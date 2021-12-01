If the rumors are true, Adidas will soon revisit one of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2’s original color blocking for an upcoming release.

Per Yeezy Mafia, the ever-popular Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will drop in a new black and blue iteration in 2022. The mockup depiction shared by the Yeezy insider reveals that the pair will wear a familiar two-tone color blocking reminiscent of the “Black/Red” colorway as well as the Black Friday styles from 2016. The sneaker will don a predominantly black Primeknit upper that’s coupled with a blue “SPLY-350” stripe on the lateral side. The blue hue also makes an appearance on the sock liner’s Adidas and Yeezy logos while an all-black Boost-cushioned tooling completes the look.

According to Yeezy Mafia, this iteration of the Yeezy Boost V2 will arrive at Adidas.com/yeezy and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists early next year for $220. Keep it locked to Sole Collector for official updates in the coming months.