This year marks the fifth anniversary of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2’s debut and it looks like the brand plans to celebrate the ever-popular model by bringing back the original colorway of the shoe, but with a twist.

According to Yeezy Mafia, the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beluga Reflective” is on the release calendar for the holiday season this year. Given its far-off release date, images of the purported shoe have yet to leak but the account revealed it will almost look identical to the original “Beluga” makeup featuring the familiar grey-based color scheme with an orange stripe reaching across the lateral side of the shoe albeit the new reflective hits covering the Primeknit upper.

This isn’t the first time that a new version of the “Beluga” Yeezy Boost 350 V2. In 2017, the brand dropped a 2.0 iteration of the style.

As of now, Adidas has not yet confirmed the release of the “Beluga Reflective” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 but we’ll keep you updated if anything changes.