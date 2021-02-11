Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 releases are showing no signs of slowing down, with word that a new trio of colorways could be hitting shelves early next year.

According to Adisight, the upcoming group includes a brown "Ash Stone" makeup, a blue "Ash Blue" iteration, and an off-white "Ash Pearl" style, which is slated to drop in the first quarter of 2021. While an early look has yet to surface, a mock-up depiction shared by the Yeezy info account suggests that the pairs feature a Primeknit upper including a side stripe, which is a common detail on recent Yeezy Boost 350 V2 releases.

As of now, this trio of Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 styles are slated to drop sometime in February and March 2021, but the release details have yet to be confirmed by Adidas.

UPDATE (02/11): Official product images of the “Ash Stone” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 have surfaced ahead of its scheduled February launch date. As of now, the release info for this colorway has yet to be confirmed by the brand but grab a detailed look below and stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas