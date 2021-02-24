While the "Eremiel" Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 will likely be the last colorway to arrive this year, it appears that more styles could be released in 2021.

Yeezy Mafia reports that a new "Kyanite" iteration of the sneaker will hit stores in the early months of 2021. Based on the mock-up photos provided by the Yeezy info account, the style sports a white and blue knitted upper similar to the "Arzareth" colorway that's paired with an eggshell-colored cage. Separating this V3 version from the previous V1 and V2 variations is an EVA foam midsole replacing the Boost cushioning.

As of now, official release details are unavailable for the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 "Kyanite," but the shoe is expected to release in early 2021 for $200. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (02/24): Thanks to @Brandon1an on Twitter, here’s a detailed look at the “Kyanite” Yeezy 700 V3. As of now, the style is rumored to drop on March 27 for $200, but an official release date has yet to be announced by the brand.

Image via Brandon1an

Image via Brandon1an