Not only is there a new basketball model rumored to release this winter, but another Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 colorway is also expected to drop in the coming months.

Per Yeezy Mafia, the Yeezy 700 V3 will hit retailers this December in a new “Copper Fade” makeup. The trusted Yeezy leaker account also shared mock-up photos of the forthcoming style, revealing a mostly orange mesh upper with brown appearing on the ankle collar and heel counter. In addition, the shoe comes with a set of black shoelaces while grey accents appear on the toebox and on the EVA foam midsole replacing the Boost cushioning featured on other Yeezy 700 models.

According to the early info, the “Copper Fade” Yeezy 700 V3 will release in December for the usual $200 price tag. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for official updates in the weeks ahead.