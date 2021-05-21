In addition to the fan-favorite “Blush” Adidas Yeezy 500 reportedly making its way back to shelves this fall, a new colorway of the shoe is also joining the 2021 lineup next month.

The word making rounds per Yeezy Mafia is that the latest “Taupe Light” Yeezy 500 will debut on June 5. The Yeezy insider also shared official product images of the shoe, donning a light brown tonal makeup. The look of the shoe is comparable to the forthcoming “Blush” Yeezy 500 restock albeit a light brown shade replacing the light grey tones.

While an official look and early release info were shared by Yeezy Mafia, the launch details for this “Taupe Light” Yeezy 500 have yet to be confirmed by Adidas. Check back soon to Sole Collector for official updates in the coming days.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas