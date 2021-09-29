It’s been a busy year for the Adidas Yeezy 500 High. The shoe has already released in a number of colorways like the “Sumac,” “Tactile Orange,” and “Mist Slate,” and now a new style is around the corner just as fall hits.

Kanye West and Adidas keep it simple with this new colorway, dubbed “Mist Stone.” The high-top pair features different shades of grey on the suede and leather overlays and neoprene upper. The colors are contrasted with a charcoal neoprene tongue and fixed bungee-style laces. Below sits a cream-colored Adiprene outsole derived from the Adidas KB8 3

According to Yeezy Mafia, the “Mist Stone” Yeezy 500 Highs are slated to release on Oct. 4 for $220, although the pair has yet to be officially confirmed Adidas. Expect these to release next week via the Adidas Confirmed App, Yeezysupply.com, and select Adidas Originals retailers.

Adidas Yeezy 500 High Mist Stone Lateral
Image via @jjoseph15
Adidas Yeezy 500 High Mist Stone Medial
Image via @jjoseph15
Adidas Yeezy 500 High Mist Stone Upper
Image via @jjoseph15

 