One of the general criticisms of Kanye West’s Yeezy line is lack of color, as he often sticks with neutral palettes that seemingly don’t vary much from release to release. The Adidas Yeezy 500 High hasn’t seen too many drops to date, but the next make-up brings a little more to the table in the way of hue.

Dubbed “Frosted Blue,” this pair brings off-white suede and blue-grey leather together on the upper, which harnesses sections of bright blue pops that run from the midfoot to collar. Below sits a cream-colored Feet You Wear-inspired sole. You still get the neutral tones, but this time enhanced with color.

The “Frosted Blue” Yeezy 500 High is expected to release on Apr. 12 for $200 at adidas.com/yeezy.

Adidas Yeezy 500 High “Frosted Blue”

Release Date: 04/12/21

Price: $200

Image via iamkingsud

Image via iamkingsud

Image via iamkingsud