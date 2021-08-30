Since its debut in 2017, Adidas has often kept it simple for the Yeezy 500 with primarily monochromatic color schemes. Sticking to that formula is this all-brown make-up dropping soon.

Dubbed “Brown Clay,” this forthcoming Adidas Yeezy 500 style shared by @Influencevisions_ on Instagram shows a predominantly brown mesh upper that’s offset by a lighter shade covering the suede overlay panels. The color also makes its way onto the shoelaces, the AdiPrene midsole, and outsole.

According to the account, this “Brown Clay” Yeezy 500 is expected to release at Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Yeezy stockists on Sept. 18 for $200 but official release info for the shoe has yet to be announced by Adidas. Check back soon to Sole Collector for updates.