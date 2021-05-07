Adidas has been restocking a few fan-favorite Yeezy styles as of late and it looks like another pair from the popular line could be returning to shelves.

According to Yeezy Mafia, the Yeezy 500 “Blush” is rereleasing later this year. First introduced in February 2018, the shoe dons a tonal grey color scheme applied to the mixed-material upper of mesh, leather, and suede with the hue running down onto the adiPrene midsole as well. While leaked information about the restock has surfaced, images of the forthcoming release are not yet available—the pair pictured here is from the original 2018 run.

According to the account, the “Blush” Yeezy 500 will return to shelves sometime in the fall but an exact release date has yet to be revealed. Check back in the coming months for official updates.

Adidas Yeezy 500 “Blush”

Release Date: Fall 2021

Color: Blush/Blush/Blush

Style #: DB2908

Price: $200