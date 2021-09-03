After recently surfacing in a “Brown Clay” makeup, the range of Adidas Yeezy 500 colorways continues to expand with yet another new iteration rumored to drop this fall season.

Per Yeezy Mafia, the Yeezy 500 in an “Ash Grey” colorway will hit shelves before the end of this year. Although images of the shoe have yet to surface, the Yeezy insider provided a set of mock-up imagery revealing a predominantly grey-based mesh and suede upper and is offset by an olive green overlay panel towards the bottom portion. As usual, the underfoot is cushioned with an AdiPrene midsole but this time dressed in brown.

According to the early info shared by Yeezy Mafia, the “Ash Grey” Adidas Yeezy 500 will land at Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists sometime in November but details have not been confirmed by the brand. Check back soon to Sole Collector for updates.