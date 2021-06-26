If you missed out on the most recent Adidas Yeezy 450 releases including the “Dark Slate” colorway that dropped today, there’s some good news.

Per Yeezy Mafia, a new “Resin” iteration of the Yeezy 450 is making its way to sneaker stores before the year ends. Based on the mock-up depiction shared by the account, the forthcoming pair will reportedly don a monochromatic green color scheme including on the sock-like mesh upper and continuing down to the spiky midsole design.

In addition to the new “Resin” colorway, Yeezy Mafia also revealed this week that the “Dark Slate” Yeezy 450 will be receiving a second drop in September.

An official release date for the “Resin” Yeezy 450 has yet to be announced by Adidas but be sure to check back in the coming months for updates.