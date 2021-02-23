The never-before-seen Yeezy looks continue.

After showing several unreleased pastel Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorways and a new Yeezy basketball shoe, Kanye West has shared what he's calling a Yeezy 451 early prototype.

The shoe strays from the knit runners and bulky retro-inspired designs that have largely made up his Adidas output thus far. Instead, the 451 veers more toward a minimal hiking shoe upper with the addition of a molded midsole design that wraps the sides of the mesh-based sneaker.

Like the rest of Kanye's recent shares, there's no word when—or if—this model will release at retail.

UPDATE (08/20/2019): Kanye West shared an update on the design process for the Yeezy 451 on Twitter. It gives a closer look at the traction pattern being worked on by notable sneaker designer Steven Smith. The Yeezy 451 is expected to debut at retail in 2019.

"Steven Smith’s been reworking the bottom unit on the 451 I’m super excited about where he got it YEEZY 2019," said West.

UPDATE (02/18/2021): Now confirmed to be named the Yeezy 450, the latest addition to Kanye West’s Adidas collection is set to release next month on March 6 for a retail price of $200. We can also confirmed that the Yeezy 450 is manufactured in Germany.

UPDATE (02/23/2021): Ahead of its scheduled March 6 release date, an official look at the Yeezy 450 has surfaced. Check out a closer look below and stay tuned to Sole Collector for official updates.

