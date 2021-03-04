Yohji Yamamoto’s Adidas Y-3 line has been the source behind some of the brand’s more unique sneakers since its inception in the early 2000s. Now, we’re learning that the line will soon introduce more wild sneakers.

Releasing as part of Y-3’s Spring/Summer 2021 range is the debut of the GR.1P GTX silhouette, which will be available in low and high-top forms. The low-top version uses an all-black upper with a white sole, while the high opts for an all-black look. According to the brand, the sneakers pictured here are designed to guard against wet weather conditions thanks to their leather upper that’s been lined with waterproof GORE-TEX materials. The look is finished off with a thick rubber outsole boasting various ridges giving it a striking aesthetic.

The Adidas Y-3 GR.1P GTX sneakers are releasing globally on March 11 via the Confirmed app, Adidas.com/Y-3, and at select retailers.

Image via Adidas