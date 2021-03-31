The Adidas Forum silhouette has received renewed interest thanks to highly-celebrated collaborations and the introduction of new variations on the shoe. Adding to that list is a new style from Yohji Yamamoto’s Adidas Y-3 range.

Next up for the Three Stripes’ classic hoops model is the Y-3 Forum Hi OG as part of the line’s Spring/Summer ‘21 collection. In typical Y-3 fashion, the shoe seen above wears an all-black color scheme with its standout design feature being the wrap-around zipper detail that reaches from the lateral side to the medial collar. The pair also features a hook-and-loop strap closure that’s inspired by the Forum’s original strap detailing, designed to provide additional support.

The Adidas Y-3 Forum Hi OG will be released on April 7 exclusively on the Confirmed app in the U.S. and will launch in Europe at Adidas.com/y-3 and at select retailers globally.

