After dropping three new styles earlier this year including its own version of the Forum Hi, there are more footwear releases from Adidas Y-3 coming soon.

Today, the brand unveiled the Y-3 Ajatu Run and Y-3 Qisan Cozy silhouettes as part of its 2021 Fall/Winter range. The two new silhouettes feature a running shoe aesthetic and incorporate Y-3’s usual futuristic aesthetic matched with functional design elements. Both pairs will debut in a simple black and white color scheme with mesh serving as the base of the uppers. The first silhouette will feature a traditional lacing setup while the latter pair takes on a slip-on approach. Rounding out the design for both models is the Three Stripes’ Lightstrike cushioning tech for the midsole.

The latest Adidas Y-3 Ajatu Run and Y-3 Qisan Cozy shoes will arrive on Aug. 5 at Adidas.com/y-3, the Confirmed app, and at select global retailers. Retail pricing for the shoes wasn’t revealed.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas