Adidas has a new set of Ultra Boost 1.0 DNA styles dropping soon with each pair taking inspiration from a different silhouette in the brand’s rich archive of running sneakers.

Dubbed “ZX Collection,” the Three Stripes has looked to its classic ZX range and reimagined three of its most memorable ZX designs on the new age Ultra Boost 1.0 DNA. The trio takes obvious nods to the original ZX 6000, ZX 8000 and ZX 9000 colorways arriving in their respective “Bahia Mint,” “Light Aqua” and “Cream White” hues. As we’ve come to expect with Ultra Boosts, the upper is constructed with breathable Primeknit with lacing cages on the sides and a plastic heel counter for support. The underfoot is cushioned with a full-length Boost midsole along with a durable Continental rubber outsole.

Prior to its scheduled May 7 launch at Adidas’ website, the Ultra Boost “ZX Collection” has already dropped on Packershoes.com for $180 each.

Image via Packer Shoes

Image via Packer Shoes

Image via Packer Shoes