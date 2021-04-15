Last month, Adidas introduced a new version of the Stan Smith that’s created with a series of recycled materials. Now, the brand is taking things a step further by unveiling another eco-friendly version of the tennis shoe.

Today, Adidas shared a full look at the Stan Smith Mylo that’s crafted with a natural material sourced from mushrooms called Mycelium. The shoe was created in partnership with Bolt Threads, a biotechnology company that’s committed to creating the next generation of advanced materials. According to the brand, the Mylo material can take on any color and finishe but kept it simple with the initial colorway by showcasing its natural hues.

“The introduction of Mylo as a new material is a major step forward in our bold ambition to help End Plastic Waste,” said Amy Jones Vaterlaus, the Global Head of Future at Adidas. “As a planet, we must learn to work with nature rather than against it and put all our efforts into finding innovative solutions that are created responsibly with resources that renew at a sustainable pace. Designed in synergy with earth’s ecosystems. And as a brand, we continue to explore the possibilities in material innovation.”

While a first look at the Adidas Stan Smith Mylo was revealed, the release details have yet to be confirmed by the brand.

Image via Adidas