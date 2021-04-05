The Stan Smith has been one of Adidas’ most iconic sneakers since its inception in the late ‘70s, and continuing to build on its legacy, the brand has given the shoe a significant update ahead of this year’s first major golf championship.

Today, the brand revealed its Stan Smith Golf that’s set to debut this week. The latest variation features a Primegreen upper, which is a sustainable material created by using at least 50 percent recycled content. Adding to the brand’s long-term sustainable initiatives is the bold green makeup that references its commitment to End Plastic Waste. Capping off the look is the spikeless Adiwear rubber outsole featuring small lugs that’s versatile enough to be worn on the course as well as on the streets.

Readers will be able to pick up the Adidas Stan Smith Golf at Adidas.com/golf-footwear, via the Adidas app, and at select retailers globally starting this Wednesday, April 7 for $140.

