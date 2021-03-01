It looks like Heitor da Silva’s interpretation of Adidas Skateboarding’s Forum 84 ADV in December was only the beginning of what’s to come for the silhouette. Today, the brand confirmed there are two more styles dropping this month.

The latest set of Forum 84 ADVs will come in contrasting black and white-based colorways. While the Forum was originally designed as a basketball shoe when it debuted in 1984, this new version is equipped with various design elements that are specific to skateboarding. The upper features premium suede and leather that’s paired with a double-layered toe cap for durability. Adding to the design is an EVA midsole for impact protection and support during skate sessions.

Readers can pick up the latest set of Adidas Forum 84 ADVs exclusively at select skateboarding retailers now. A second launch is also scheduled for March 25 via www.Adidas.com/skateboarding for $100 each.

Image via Adidas

