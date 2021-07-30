It’s been 15 years since pro skater Dennis Busenitz joined the Adidas Skateboarding family and to celebrate the huge milestone, the brand has a new skateboarding shoe dropping soon.

The Three Stripes revealed the Busenitz Indoor Super, which is inspired by an ‘80s indoor squash Adidas model but is updated into a high-performance skate shoe. The shoe features a perforated suede upper and is combined with nylon overlay panels for durability while the canvas tongue allows for a secured fit. The Roman numerals “XV” appear on the heel representing the 15-year partnership between Busenitz and Adidas. Rounding out the design is a classic rubber patterned sole providing additional support and control on the skateboard.

“In a world of 15 seconds, 15 years is truly something special,” said Busentiz. “I’m looking forward to another 15 years of fun with adidas Skateboarding through traveling, skating and making good shoes.”

Readers will be able to grab the Adidas Skateboarding Busenitz Indoor Super starting on Aug. 7 at Adidas.com/skateboarding and at select retailers.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas