The Adidas Originals’ A-ZX series is now on its final legs and for the next installment, the brand has partnered with subsidiary brand Reebok to create a new silhouette.

Next up for the series is the debut of the latest ZX Pump sneaker representing the letter Z. As the name suggests, the ZX Pump combines design elements of the Adidas ZX 8000 and the Reebok Instapump Fury in their respective “Aqua” and “Citron” make-ups. The silhouette itself more closely resembles the Reebok shoe while Adidas’ archival design appears in the form of the heel counter and Three Stripes branding on the vamp.

Adidas debuted the A-ZX series in 2008 prior to revisiting the concept in August. There are only a few letters that have yet to be revealed for this alphabetically themed group of sneakers including the letters “E,” “G” “O,” “Q” and “W.” Last month, Adidas also confirmed that the brand is parting ways with Reebok after acquiring it in August 2006 for $3.8 billion.

The Adidas ZX Pump for the A-ZX series will launch globally on March 19 at Adidas.com/A-ZX and select retailers for $180.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas