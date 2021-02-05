The stage has been set for Super Bowl 55 this weekend with the defending champions Kansas City Chiefs set to face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and featured in the match-up is Adidas athlete and superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

For the occasion, the Three Stripes has announced a new sweepstakes that will give lucky fans a chance to win $1,515. The rules are simple. For every minute Mahomes has the football during Sunday’s game, a fan who tweets the hashtag #Mahomeszonesweepstakes and tags @AdidasUS on Twitter will be entered to win the prize. The brand has confirmed that a total of 20 winners will be selected.



In addition to the giveaway, Adidas will match the final total from the sweepstakes as a donation to the 15 & the Mahomies Foundation, a charity founded by Mahomes in 2019 that focuses on improving children’s lives through various health, wellness, and community initiatives.