The Adidas Forum burst onto the scene in 1984, earning its status as the most advanced basketball shoe of the time. With novel design features that helped elite pro players up their games while avoiding fatigue and injury, the Forum became a legend of the hardwood. Its rich basketball history cemented, the Forum next moved to the streets, where rappers and downtown scensters adopted the sneaker as their own.

Image via adidas

Now, more than 30 years later, Adidas has updated the iconic sneaker for the contemporary world. Meet the all-new Adidas Originals Forum, available in Mid and Low models. Created in part from recycled materials, the Mid doesn’t short on style, incorporating a coated leather upper with a Velcro strap, and a modern, slimmed-down silhouette. Coming in three colorways, including white on white, white and royal blue, and white and black, the Adidas Originals Forum Mid retails for $100.

If Mids aren’t your thing, the Adidas Original Forum Low, which retails for $90, is also an option. The Low comes in the same three colorways as the Mid, and features similar design details, including an “X” ankle design, three-stripes branding, and an adjustable strap that all help the shoe stay true to its ’80s inspiration.

The Adidas Original Forum is a proven staple. And with these modern updates available at a good price, you have no excuse not to grab a pair for your rotation now.