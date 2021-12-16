Adidas Originals is officially entering the metaverse this week with the release of its first NFT created in collaboration with Bored Ape Yacht Club, NFT influencer Gmoney and the team behind Punks Comic.

This project will be the brand’s first NFT drop called “Into the Metaverse,” and owners of the NFT will receive exclusive access to Adidas Originals experiences and products including virtual apparel and accessories for the gaming world, The Sandbox. The capsule will also feature physical products including a co-branded hoodie, a tracksuit as well as Gmoney’s signature orange beanie. It’s worth mentioning that the digital and physical wearable for the NFT owners of “Into the Metaverse” won’t be available until 2022.

“As part of our ambition to celebrate ideas that are defining a new age of originality, we’ve landed at the forefront of creativity, which is the open Metaverse,” Erika Wykes-Sneyd, the VP of marketing and communications at Adidas Originals, said. “It’s a natural place for Adidas Originals to enter: a wild world where possibilities are truly limitless and where anyone can express and be rewarded for their most original ideas.”

To read more about the collaboration, visit Complex.

The Adidas Originals NFTs will be available starting tomorrow, Dec. 17 at Adidas.com/metaverse and will cost 0.2 ETH, which at the time of writing converts to $810.