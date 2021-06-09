The popular Adidas NMD franchise will continue to add new models to the line as images of the latest silhouette have surfaced online.

Yesterday, longtime Adidas endorser Pharrell Williams shared images of him wearing the new NMD_S1, which initially surfaced in April thanks to @Adisight on Instagram. Similar to past NMD silhouettes, this lifestyle runner features a white sock-like Primeknit upper that bears grey Three Stripes branding on the sides along with thick rope shoelaces. The NMD_S1 is set apart from its predecessors due to its concealed Boost cushioning tucked within the chunky translucent midsole, while different sized Trefoil logos make up the traction pattern of the outsole.

As of now, Adidas has yet to formally unveil the NMD_S1, but if the teaser images seen below are any indication, readers can expect to learn more about the shoe soon. Check back soon for more information.

Image via Pharrell