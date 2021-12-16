As reported earlier this year, several Adidas basketball sneakers that Kobe Bryant wore during the early years of his storied NBA career are returning to shelves in 2022 including the EQT Elevation he laced up during his rookie season in 1997.

Shown here are the official Adidas product images of next year’s EQT Elevation release, which has been renamed the Crazy 97 EQT. Bryant famously wore this iteration of the shoe during the 1997 NBA Slam Dunk Contest at that year’s All-Star Weekend in Cleveland and fittingly enough, the 2022 All-Star festivities will also take place in Cleveland.

The model’s standout feature is the Feet You Wear tech on the tooling, which serves as an extension of the wearer’s foot as seen with the rounded outsole design that’s meant to keep the foot closer to the ground.

As of now, release details for the Crazy 97 EQT have yet to be announced by Adidas, but stay tuned to Sole Collector for new developments as they become available.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas