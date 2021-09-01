Adidas is showing no signs on slowing down on releases of their popular Forum model.

The Forum Low is back in a new Tech Boost iteration. What differentiates this Forum is that it features Adidas’ beloved Boost cushioning encapsulated in the midsole. The semi-translucent midsole allows for the Boost to be visible, reminiscent of an effect seen on the Adidas Yeezy 350 V2 and Adidas Yeezy 380. It’s also updated from a standard Adidas Forum with a textile upper. Like their latest version of the Ultra Boost, the Forum Low Tech Boost follows The Three Stripe’s mission to create more eco-friendly products as 20 percent of the pieces used to make the upper are made with at least 50 percent recycled materials. The colorway is predominantly cloud white with slight hints of sky tint on the heel and cream white on the tongue for contrast.

It should be noted that this isn’t the first time Adidas has implemented Boost technology in their Original designs. In 2017, the Adidas Stan Smith and Adidas Superstar both got the Boost treatment.

Expect more colorways of this new take on the Forum to release soon, and if you are interested in this pair, you can buy them on Adidas’ website now. Retail will be $130.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas