Fresh off of winning a gold medal earlier this month at the 2021 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Damian Lillard continues to take advantage of his free time during the offseason. Yesterday, the Portland Trailblazers’ All-Star guard returned to his alma mater — Weber State University — for the school’s fourth annual 4th Alumni Classic game and he wore what could be his next Adidas signature basketball shoe.

Shared by @Weberstatembb on Instagram are images of Lillard wearing what’s believed to be the Adidas Dame 8. The pair donned a Weber State-inspired makeup as the upper features a two-tone color blocking with bright purple covering a majority of the forefoot and neon yellow at the heel. Rounding out the look are the aforementioned hues appearing on the midsole and outsole.

As of now, there’s currently no release date available for the Adidas Dame 8 but expect a formal unveiling of the shoe by the brand once the 2021-22 NBA season rolls around.