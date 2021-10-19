Reebok and Adidas have once again unified their signature basketball athletes. After bringing together James Harden and Allen Iverson last year for a series of releases, the latest project will feature the pairing of Shaquille O’Neal and Damian Lillard to deliver new iterations of their signature shoes.

Arriving tomorrow are the two new Adidas Dame 7 EXTPLY “Shaqnosis” and the Reebok Shaqnosis “Damenosis.” According to Reebok, the look of the Adidas Dame 7 EXTPLY draws inspiration from Lillard’s on-court and off-court passions while the “Damenosis” Shaqnosis colorway is inspired by the classic image of Shaq rapping while wearing his “Shaq Fu” hat.

“For a legend who has done so well on and off the court being willing to attach his name to mine and connecting over a shoe, that’s a special honor,” says Lillard.

Both the Adidas Dame 7 EXPLY “Shaqnosis” and the Reebok Shaqnosis “Damenosis” will release tomorrow, Oct. 19 at Reebok.com, Adidas.com, and at select retailers for $150 each.

Image via Reebok

Image via Adidas