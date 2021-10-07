Since announcing its partnership with Parley for the Oceans in 2015, Adidas has been firm on its stance of ending the use of plastic when creating products. Furthering its ongoing commitment, the brand announces Choose to Give Back, a program that’s designed to extend the lifecycle of used sports apparel and footwear.

For this initiative, the brand has teamed up with the online consignment and thrift store thredUP, where consumers can send their secondhand clothing sneakers from any brand to them to be reused or resold over the course of 45 days.

To take part in the program, fans will need to download the Adidas Creators Club app to create a Clean Out Kit prepaid shipping label. Participants will then send in their used apparel and sneakers and if the items are not in satisfactory conditions, they will be sent to thredUP’s reuse partners to be recycled. Those that participate will earn Creator Club rewards including points.

“Adidas has a reputation for driving innovative, sustainable solutions globally, and thredUP is thrilled to support their latest initiative to encourage more circular habits among consumers,” says Pooja Sethi, senior vice president and general manager of Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS) at thredUP. “By enabling resale at scale with customizable solutions for leading brands and retailers, we’re keeping high-quality clothes in use longer and fighting fashion waste.”

Readers who are interested in taking part in the Choose to Give Back program can get do so starting today on the Adidas Creators Club app. A wider rollout for the program is coming in 2022.