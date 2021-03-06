Ahead of tomorrow’s 2021 NBA All-Star festivities, Adidas Basketball has unveiled the special styles that its players will be wearing for the event.

Specially themed make-ups of Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, James Harden’s current signature hoops models including two bold N3XT L3V3L Futurenatural and T-Mac 2 Restomod styles for fellow All-Stars Zach Lavine and Jaylen Brown have been created. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the NBA has condensed this year’s All-Star festivities into one night, which will take place in Atlanta tomorrow. Both the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest will happen prior to the All-Star Game while the Slam Dunk Contest will occur during the game’s halftime.

Along with a detailed look at each pair below, select pairs from Adidas Basketball’s 2021 All-Star Collection are available now at Adidas.com and at select Adidas Basketball retailers.

Image via Adidas

