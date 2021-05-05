Since its inception in 2014, Adidas has continuously applied its innovative 4D technology to numerous models ranging from performance runners to adaptions from the high-end Y-3 line. For 2021, the brand has updated the 3D-printed midsole.

Over the four past years, Adidas has been studying the data gathered from athletes wearing Adidas 4D running footwear and the result from the data has led to the creation of the latest 4DFWD silhouette that’s once again designed in collaboration with Carbon. Unlike the brand’s previous 3D-printed sneakers, the 4DFWD is designed to help propel runners forward thanks to its new lattice midsole, which creates three times as much forward motion. In addition, the upper features Primeknit that’s constructed of recycled polyester to provide wearers with a sock-like fit.

The Adidas 4DFWD will make its retail debut in the core black colorway pictured below on May 15 exclusively to Creators Club members via the Confirmed app. The Tokyo Collection colorway will release on July 1, which will be the main podium shoe for athletes in Tokyo this summer, before it launches globally on Aug. 12.

Image via Adidas