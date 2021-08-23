NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has teamed up with NYC-based photorealist artist Adam Port to create an exclusive illustration series modeled after his first signature shoe with Reebok.

The artist unveiled his “Art of the Sole” series earlier this month and the first shoe to be featured is the Reebok Pump Shaq Attaq. To create the print, Port acquired a pair from the shoe’s 2017 retro release on eBay. He then photographed various angles of it in his studio before selecting one image that showcased the side with just enough of an angle that featured the pump technology on the tongue, and then created the painting out of the photo. Only 32 prints will be available and each piece has been personally autographed by Shaq.

The first installment of Port’s “Art of the Sole” series is available for purchase now at Adamport.com/shaqprint for $899 each. 100% of the net profits will also be donated to The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation, whose mission is to assist the youth in underserved communities to help them reach their full potential.

Image via Adam Port