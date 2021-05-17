Maroon 5's Adam Levine goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at SoleStage in Los Angeles and talks about Kanye West giving him Red October Yeezys, his memories of Kobe Bryant, and Travis Scott gifting him with friends-and-family Air Jordans to perform at the Super Bowl.

