A rare Acronym x Nike Dunk sample has resurfaced, courtesy of Acronym founder Errolson Hugh. The shoe features premium materials made by Maharam and an autoclave sole.

The sample originally surfaced back in 2009, along with a matching Nike Blazer, although neither pair ended up releasing. Longtime Nike veteran Jesse Leyva recently revealed on The Complex Sneakers Podcast that the pairs had been made for Hugh following a meeting in Berlin to be used for an Acronym photoshoot.

While these pairs never released, Acronym and Nike went on to have collaborative success on multiple projects, most notably their high-tech, mid-cut update to the Air Presto. Hugh also helped guide the comeback of Nike’s ACG category from 2014 through 2018.

Check out a closer look at the Dunks below.