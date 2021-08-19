After dropping two camo-covered 2002R makeups in May, Bape and New Balance have another sneaker collab dropping in 2021.

This time, the project will fall under the streetwear label’s AAPE imprint and is centered around a trio of New Balance 703 styles. The offering includes three iterations of the trail sneaker including in beige, army green, and black and the co-branding is kept to a minimal but it does appear at the forefoot, tongue, and footbed.

In addition to the sneakers, AAPE confirmed that the collab will include a matching apparel collection including co-branded sweaters, hoodies, jackets, pants, hats and socks.

As of now, a specific release date for this AAPE x New Balance 703 collection has yet to be revealed but the pairs are scheduled to sometime between September and November. Each pair will retail for $130. Grab a detailed look at the shoes below.

