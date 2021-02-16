Possibly joining Jordan Brand’s long list of retros rumored to hit shelves next year is a new collaboration with A Ma Maniére.

Per Soleheatonfeet, the Atlanta-based boutique is working on a limited edition colorway of the Air Jordan 3 expected to release sometime in the early portion of 2021. The account also reports the forthcoming collab will be a women’s exclusive launch. While early images have yet to surface, a mockup provided by zSneakerheadz indicates the shoe will don a white leather upper, grey elephant print overlays, and brown accents on the collar.

As of now, A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand have yet to confirm that an Air Jordan 3 collab is in the works, but stick with us for updates.

A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3 Retro SP

Release Date: Spring 2021

Color: White/Medium Grey/Violet Ore/White

Style #: DH3434-110

Price: $200

UPDATE (02/16): After months passing since initial reports of the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3 collab surfaced, the boutique has officially unveiled its forthcoming project with Jordan Brand. The shoe is executed with a white tumbled leather upper and is paired with premium suede overlays, quilted lining, and co-branding on the tongue. According to the boutique, the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3 collab is releasing exclusively at A Ma Maniére’s website and at its Atlanta, Washington D.C., and Houston locations sometime this spring in both adults’ ($200) and kids’ ($90) sizing.