Possibly joining Jordan Brand’s long list of retros rumored to hit shelves next year is a new collaboration with A Ma Maniére.

Per Soleheatonfeet, the Atlanta-based boutique is working on a limited edition colorway of the Air Jordan 3 expected to release sometime in the early portion of 2021. The account also reports the forthcoming collab will be a women’s exclusive launch. While early images have yet to surface, a mockup provided by zSneakerheadz indicates the shoe will don a white leather upper, grey elephant print overlays, and brown accents on the collar.

As of now, A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand have yet to confirm that an Air Jordan 3 collab is in the works but stick with us for updates.

A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3 Retro SP

Release Date: Spring 2021

Color: White/Medium Grey/Violet Ore/White

Style #: DH3434-110

Price: $200

UPDATE (02/16): After months passing since initial reports of the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3 collab surfaced, the boutique has officially unveiled its forthcoming project with Jordan Brand. The shoe is executed with a white tumbled leather upper and is paired with premium suede overlays, quilted lining, and co-branding on the tongue. According to the boutique, the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3 collab is releasing exclusively at A Ma Maniére’s website and at its Atlanta, Washington D.C., and Houston locations sometime this spring in both adults’ ($200) and kids’ ($90) sizing.

UPDATE (02/19): Nike has shared an official look at the upcoming A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3 collab. As of now, the collab is scheduled to release in Spring ‘21 but an official launch date remains unknown. Grab a detailed look below and stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike