The year is young but A Ma Maniére​​​​​’s “Raised by Women” Air Jordan 3 collab is already a top contender for the best sneaker release of 2021. Now, it looks like there’s more in store this year between the Atlanta-based boutique and Jordan Brand.

Today, @Fxxkvlogvi on Instagram shared images of the previously unseen A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 1 High. The shoe appears to play on the luxurious elements featured in A Ma Maniere’s stores and previous sneaker collabs including the aforementioned “Raised by Women” Jordan 3, but details surrounding the design haven’t been confirmed by the collaborators.

The pair features a predominantly sail crackled leather upper with burgundy hits applied to the ankle collar, quilted sock liner, and Swoosh branding on the sides. Confirming the tie-in between the two entities is the co-branded tongue tag and on the footbed.

As of now, there’s no release information available for this A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 1 High collab but keep it locked to Sole Collector for official updates.

Image via Fxxkvlogvi

