There was a time when an Adidas Ultra anything collaboration would have been the most talked-about sneaker of the moment. In this very moment, few labels have as much juice and anticipation for collabs than A Ma Maniere. Now, the two are coming together to roll out another dual-branded project this month.

A Ma Maniere, known for bringing luxe aesthetic to sportswear and footwear, takes on the Adidas Ultra 4D this time around. In line with AMM’s usual approach to design, the runner is delivered in a sleek, mostly black knit, harnessed by a suede cage and offset by a white tongue and pewter heel. AMM and Adidas logos adorn the tongue, deubrés and insoles to officially mark the collaboration.

This isn’t the first time A Ma Maniere has partnered with Adidas. The two previously worked with Invincible on Ultra Boosts and NMDs in 2017 and also tackled the Crazy BYW in 2019. The Draw for the AMM x Adidas Ultra 4D is open now, with Sep. 4 noted as the official release date.

A Ma Maniere x Adidas Ultra 4D

Release Date: 09/04/21

Style #: G55274

Price: $250

Image via A Ma Maniere

