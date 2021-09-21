A Bathing Ape keeps the ball rolling for its popular Bapesta with the launch of three new makeups arriving soon.

After dropping three suede-covered styles in June, the Japanese streetwear brand announced that three more colorways will hit shelves next week. The sneaker ditches the traditional tonal color scheme with grey camo overlays that are broken up with either black, white, or brown hues on the mid panels. Each pair also features contrasting accents on the Star logo and toe box coming in teal, orange, or navy, while Bape’s Ape Head logo is stamped on the heel counter. Rounding out the look is a white midsole and a colored outsole.

This trio of A Bathing Ape Bapesta styles will be released on Oct. 2 at Bape.com and at Bape stores. Each pair will retail for $279.

Image via Bape

