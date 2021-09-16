This year marks a decade in business for 43einhalb and to celebrate the milestone, the German sneaker retailer has linked up with Adidas on a special sneaker collab.

Dropping this week is the 43einhalb x Adidas ZX 10000 “Joint Path” inspired by topographical maps and landscapes. The shoe wears a predominantly grey hue as a nod to the city of Frankfurt while light brown and grey accents symbolize various beaches, rocks and mountains, and blue and green are inspired by rivers and forests, respectively. The collab gets its name from the Joint Path logo found on the logo, which combines the Adidas Trefoil with the fleur-de-lis of Fulda symbol.

“So it's not really the camping theme that inspired us, it’s more about the journey we took with partners and companions which became our friends over the past 10years. So the story is about the people we meet, the values we share and the dreams we continue to chase. Therefore we choose the VW GRAND TOURER Camper literally as the vehicle for our communication and designed it in the same colors of the shoe,” 43einhalb said about the collab.

In addition to the Adidas collab, 43inhalb also linked up with several other collaborators from its 10 years of business on products that come with the sneaker and can be seen on the Instagram post of the friends-and-family packaging below.

Readers who are interested in buying a pair can sign up for the global raffle now at 43einhalb.com before it closes this Saturday, Sept. 18. The shoe retails for €139.95, which converts to $165.

Image via 43einhalb

Image via 43einhalb

Image via 43einhalb