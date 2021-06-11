Puma is diving into the gaming space for its latest collaboration. The brand recently revealed that it has tapped video game publisher 2K to deliver a new capsule of sneakers and apparel centered around a new Court Rider style.

The collaborative shoe wears a bevy of vibrant accents of green, pink, and yellow throughout the predominantly grey upper, which sits atop a full-length Rider foam midsole for maximum comfort. In addition to the shoe, a set of short sleeve and long sleeve t-shirts featuring the Puma Hoops mascot and a multicolored hoodie boasting the 2K21 logo are also included in the capsule.

As an added bonus, the first 21 NBA 2K21 gamers who selected a Puma endorsement deal in the game’s MyCareer mode beginning on June 2 will receive a real-life pair of the Court Rider 2K.

Readers will be able to cop the 2K x Puma collection at Puma.com and at select Puma stores on June 21. The prices range from $40 to $100.

Image via Puma

Image via Puma