Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week the crew is joined by 24kGoldn to talk about him buying and reselling sneaker grails when he was 13, the time he worked at a sneaker resell shop, and how he used to use sneaker bots.

